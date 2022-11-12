AUSTIN -- TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston looms as a game-time decision for the No. 4 Horned Frogs at No. 18 Texas on Saturday night, sources told ESPN.

Johnston injured his ankle on TCU's first possession at Texas Tech last week. He was limited in practice this week, according to sources, as he didn't take part in any of TCU's practices until Thursday.

The expectation around the program remains that Johnston will warm up and play, but his status appears to be based on how he feels Saturday night. TCU (9-0) is a seven-point underdog against the Longhorns (6-3).

Johnston has emerged as one of the most explosive and dynamic wide receivers in the country, as he'd caught touchdown passes in four consecutive games prior to his early exit against Texas Tech. He has shot up to No. 20 on ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper's Big Board, and he could end up rising as he's Kiper's fourth-ranked wide receiver.

Johnston has risen up draft boards in part because he fits the archetype of an NFL receiver at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds and still possesses top-end speed at that size. On the season, Johnston has 42 catches for 650 yards.

Johnston had one of the most impressive back-to-back performances of the season in October when he torched Kansas for 206 yards on 14 catches and grabbed eight balls for 180 yards against Oklahoma State the following week.

He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 after compiling 634 receiving yards as a sophomore. Johnston is a former verbal commit to Texas, but he ended up flipping late to TCU in December of 2019 after a flurry of changes on the Texas coaching staff.