C.J. Stroud slings five touchdowns en route to a dominant Ohio State win over Indiana. (1:31)

Twitter trolls are active during Week 11 of the college football season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrated a dominant win Saturday at the Indiana Hoosiers' expense. But The Duck, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks' mascot, is arguably the troll of the week with his barrage of tweets toward the No. 25 Washington Huskies.

Here are some of the best Week 11 Twitter trolls across college football.

The Buckeyes moved to 10-0 on the year behind a 297-yard, five-touchdown day from quarterback C.J. Stroud. Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had a productive day as well, finishing with seven catches for 135 yards and one score.

The state of Indiana is home to the Indianapolis 500. Brutus, the Buckeyes' mascot, depicted how his squad zoomed past the Hoosiers.

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee accumulated 308 yards (132 passing, 176 rushing) and three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) to help his team hold off Tulane. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Plumlee joins Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez and Vanderbilt signal-caller Mike Wright as the only FBS players with at least 150 rush yards, two rushing scores and a passing touchdown in a game this season.

Louisiana is known for its beignets, a fried pastry, and UCF used that knowledge for a savvy postgame troll.

Clemson running backs Phil Mafah and Will Shipley had huge performances against the Louisville Cardinals, combining for 203 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a bounce-back win.

The Tigers' Twitter account celebrated with a Cardinal-less image after the game.

Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai finished with 280 yards passing and two touchdowns to help his team defeat the Bulls. Running back Camar Wheaton had two rushing scores and Tyler Lavine added another touchdown on the ground.

SMU's Twitter account celebrated becoming bowl-eligible with a postgame graphic that had a not-so-subtle wisecrack toward USF.

NO BULL, ALL BOWL.



Your Mustangs are going BOWLING! pic.twitter.com/t05h48MS8X — SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) November 12, 2022

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard did it all against Virginia Tech Hokies, finishing with 310 total yards (262 passing, 48 rushing) and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) en route to the Blue Devils' seventh win of the season.

According to the team's website, Virginia Tech's mascot, the HokieBird, is an evolution from its days as a turkey when the team nickname was the Gobblers. Duke's Twitter account landed a clever jab given the Hokies' mascot history.

Harry the Husky, Washington's mascot, had a lot of mentions on Twitter courtesy of The Duck. The Duck tweeted several jokes about Harry leading up to the Top 25 matchup.

.@HarrytheHusky hands out strictly toothbrushes on halloween — The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) November 11, 2022

.@HarrytheHusky pushes little kids out of the way to get to the ice cream truck first — The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) November 11, 2022

.@HarrytheHusky parents named him Harry instead of Hairy because they thought they were being cute, — The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) November 10, 2022

.@HarrytheHusky sit...sit! okay, good boy! who wants a treat — The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) November 10, 2022