College football's new transfer portal window officially opens Monday, but that hasn't stopped players from announcing their plans to leave their schools ahead of the first day they can enter the portal.

Last year, more than 3,000 FBS players entered the portal, which was open year-round. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC), Bo Nix (Oregon) and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) were among the prominent transfers who made an immediate impact at their new schools.

This time around, the NCAA adopted dates for when players can enter the portal and not lose a year of eligibility, though they can sign with their new school at any time. The first window is open for 45 days from Dec. 5 until Jan. 18, and the second runs in the spring from May 1-15. There are exceptions for graduate transfers and for players going through head-coaching changes.

After an extremely busy college football transfer cycle a year ago, what will the next two months bring? We're tracking notable players entering (and exiting) the portal, with the latest news and updates on how the 2023 season could be transformed. The most recent moves are at the top.

More coverage:

What the transfer windows mean for CFB

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

Texas backup quarterback to enter portal

Hudson Card, who lost the Longhorns' quarterback competition to Quinn Ewers but filled in when Ewers was hurt, is going to enter the portal. Card threw for 928 yards with six touchdowns this season for Texas, which went 8-4.

Card, who was ranked No. 40 overall and was the second-best dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 ESPN 300, has 1,523 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions during his career.

Indiana loses second quarterback to portal

Indiana starting quarterback Connor Bazelak announced he plans to enter the portal as a grad transfer. Bazelak transferred to Indiana from Missouri before the 2022 season. He threw for 2,312 yards and 13 touchdowns this season as Indiana went 4-8.

Bazelak, who has thrown for 7,370 yards, 36 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in his career, is the second Hoosiers quarterback to enter the portal. Fourth-year signal-caller Jack Tuttle announced in October he planned to enter the portal when it opened, but ultimately started Indiana's 45-14 loss to Penn State in November amid injury woes.

Iowa backup quarterback to enter portal

Alex Padilla served as a backup to Spencer Petras, a three-year starter. He saw action in two games this season for the Hawkeyes -- losses to Ohio State and Nebraska -- and played in eight games in 2021, starting two.

Padilla threw for 821 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions during his three seasons at Iowa.

MONDAY, NOV. 28

McNamara led Michigan to the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021, throwing for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games.

He started the 2022 season with a 136-yard, one-touchdown performance against Colorado State in the opener but ultimately lost the Wolverines' quarterback competition to second-year QB J.J. McCarthy.

McNamara suffered a leg injury in the second half against UConn on Sept. 17 that required surgery, and he didn't appear in a game the rest of the season.

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr.to go into portal

As a sophomore, Thornton caught 17 passes for 366 yards and a touchdown. He had a career-high 151 receiving yards in a 20-17 victory over Utah on Nov. 19.

He was the fourth-leading receiver for the Ducks, who went 9-3 in the regular season. Thornton has 26 catches for 541 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

Stanford safety to portal after coach David Shaw's resignation

In response to Shaw's resignation at Stanford, safety Jonathan McGill will enter the portal as a grad transfer.

McGill was second on the team in total tackles (51), had 5.5 tackles-for-loss, seven PBUs and an interception for the Cardinal this season. Stanford went 3-9 for a second consecutive year.

Tulsa quarterback to enter the portal

Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin, who started nine games this year, decided to transfer in light of coach Philip Montgomery's firing.

Brin had 2,138 passing yards with 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions, but he didn't start three of the Golden Hurricane's last four games of the season.

In his career, he has 5,660 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Texas A&M's former top-100 running back recruit to enter portal

LJ Johnson Jr. was the No. 86 overall recruit (No. 5 running back) in the 2021 ESPN 300 and chose Texas A&M over Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Texas and Oklahoma, among others.

In six games for the Aggies this season, he had 10 carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns but didn't receive any carries after Oct. 22.

Texas A&M defensive linemen Elijah Jeudy and Donell Harris Jr. also play to enter the portal.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

Sophomore wide receiver Dominic Lovett ranked sixth in the SEC in receptions (56) and third in the conference in receiving yards (846).

Of the 12 passing touchdowns that quarterback Brady Cook threw this year, three went to Lovett.

Georgia Tech starting QB to enter portal

Jeff Sims was a three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets, who fired coach Geoff Collins in September.

Sims, a former ESPN 300 recruit ranked No. 88 in the 2020 class, started the first seven games of the 2022 season before hurting his foot during a loss to Virginia on Oct. 20.

In his career, Sims has 4,464 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

PREVIOUSLY

Alabama DB and former top juco prospect enters portal

Khyree Jackson, who was the top recruit in ESPN's 2021 junior college rankings, entered the portal Nov. 23.

Jackson saw action in nine games, starting one, for the Crimson Tide in 2022 and recorded seven tackles. He chose Alabama over offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma and Oregon, among others.

Several FCS prospects enter portal

With the conclusion of some FCS seasons across the country, several players hit the portal the week of Nov. 21. Notables include:

Wisconsin's former top-15 recruit enters after dismissal

Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Brown was dismissed from the team because of an "internal incident" on Oct. 13, interim coach Jim Leonhard said.

Upon his dismissal, Brown, the No. 15 recruit and No. 7 offensive tackle in the 2019 recruiting class, tweeted he would enter the portal.

Boise State starting QB enters portal

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier entered the portal on Sept. 27. Bachmeier, a four-year starter, had totaled 6,605 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Bachmeier had thrown for 497 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in four games this season. By leaving prior to playing in his fifth game of the season, he will have two years of eligibility remaining, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.