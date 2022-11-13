Illinois senior running back Chase Brown left in the final minute of the 31-24 loss to Purdue on Saturday with a right leg injury.

With the Fighting Illini down 10 points and driving deep into Purdue territory, Brown -- who entered the game as the nation's leading rusher -- hauled in a 10-yard reception and took it to the Purdue 20-yard line before being tackled by linebacker OC Brothers as he was going out of bounds.

Brown writhed in pain on the ground, and ESPN sideline reporter Lauren Sisler said on the game broadcast that his brother Sydney Brown, a defensive back for Illinois, was in tears as he watched nearby.

Brown had to be helped back to the Illinois bench, and Sisler reported he couldn't put any weight on his leg.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema said after the game that he didn't have any update on Brown's injury.

"I don't know anything about Chase Brown's injury that happened in the second half," he said.

Brown came in with 1,344 yards, and he had 98 yards and two scores against the Boilermakers, snapping his 10-game streak of 100-yard rushing games dating back to last season.

Illinois has dropped its past two games -- both at home -- and is now in a four-way tie atop the Big Ten West, with a trip to undefeated Michigan coming next Saturday.