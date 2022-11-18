        <
        >

          Oregon, Utah among Week 12's top college football uniforms

          The Oregon Ducks will face the Utah Utes in a Pac-12 showdown that features exceptional uniforms. Oregon Football / Twitter
          11:07 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Several teams organized amazing uniform sets for Week 12 of the college football season.

          The California Golden Bears have a special ensemble for their game against the Stanford Cardinal and the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers will sport new helmets in a vibrant color.

          The No. 10 Utah Utes and No. 12 Oregon Ducks have produced several exceptional uniform combinations. Both teams didn't disappoint heading into their Pac-12 showdown on Saturday, as they will don eye-catching threads under the lights.

          Here are the best ensembles for Week 12 across college football.

          Oregon-Utah: Uniform matchup of the week

          The Ducks will rock white helmets, green jerseys and white pants on Saturday.

          The Utes opted for an all-white look featuring their throwback jerseys.

          Color coordination

          The Golden Bears will debut new threads and helmets for the 125th meeting between them and the Stanford Cardinal, better known as the "Big Game."

          The UNLV Rebels selected red/white/red for their game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

          Monochromatic mastery

          The No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats will sport all-white against the Temple Owls.

          The Louisville Cardinals will rock red against the No. 24 NC State Wolfpack.

          The Liberty Flames opted for a mono-navy blue fit this weekend.

          The Minnesota Golden Gophers have an all-maroon set planned for their game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

          Helmet Art

          The Volunteers will debut new orange helmets this weekend against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

          On Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans will have their "Gruff" Sparty logo on their helmets.

          The South Florida Bulls will wear their gold helmets this week.

          The No. 20 UCF Knights will allow players to put a decal that honors a specific military branch on the back of their helmets and the "UCF" stack logo has the American Flag design.

          The Appalachian State Mountaineers will also have stars and stripes look for their helmet decal.