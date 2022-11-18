Several teams organized amazing uniform sets for Week 12 of the college football season.

The California Golden Bears have a special ensemble for their game against the Stanford Cardinal and the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers will sport new helmets in a vibrant color.

The No. 10 Utah Utes and No. 12 Oregon Ducks have produced several exceptional uniform combinations. Both teams didn't disappoint heading into their Pac-12 showdown on Saturday, as they will don eye-catching threads under the lights.

Here are the best ensembles for Week 12 across college football.

Oregon-Utah: Uniform matchup of the week

The Ducks will rock white helmets, green jerseys and white pants on Saturday.

The Utes opted for an all-white look featuring their throwback jerseys.

Color coordination

The Golden Bears will debut new threads and helmets for the 125th meeting between them and the Stanford Cardinal, better known as the "Big Game."

The UNLV Rebels selected red/white/red for their game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Monochromatic mastery

The No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats will sport all-white against the Temple Owls.

⚠️ flash warning ⚠️



Back by popular demand:

𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗪𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗘 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚❕#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/S69MoXkLdA — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) November 17, 2022

The Louisville Cardinals will rock red against the No. 24 NC State Wolfpack.

All red threads for Senior Day 🔴🔴🔴#GoCards pic.twitter.com/dTZctCxGd3 — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) November 17, 2022

The Liberty Flames opted for a mono-navy blue fit this weekend.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have an all-maroon set planned for their game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

so scarlet it was 𝓶 𝓪 𝓻 𝓸 𝓸 𝓷 pic.twitter.com/yssQOtTcQc — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 18, 2022

Helmet Art

The Volunteers will debut new orange helmets this weekend against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

On Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans will have their "Gruff" Sparty logo on their helmets.

The South Florida Bulls will wear their gold helmets this week.

The No. 20 UCF Knights will allow players to put a decal that honors a specific military branch on the back of their helmets and the "UCF" stack logo has the American Flag design.

once again, each of our guys have chosen the service branch they want represented on their helmet 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6lT6DppjK9 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 17, 2022

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will also have stars and stripes look for their helmet decal.