Charlotte has hired Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi as its next football coach.

Poggi was a longtime successful high school coach in Maryland with the Gilman School and St. Frances Academy before joining Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan.

He spent 19 seasons at Gilman School before taking over at St. Frances in Baltimore, which became a national power. Poggi sent star running back Blake Corum and other players to Michigan, which hired him in July 2021.

He replaces Will Healy, who Charlotte fired last month after a 1-7 start and a 15-24 overall record. Poggi is the first FBS coach hired in the upcoming cycle.

"The great momentum created by the leadership of this University and its athletics program gives us every opportunity to build a successful pathway for so many young men in our region," he said in a statement. "For me, this is a full circle moment, a chance to pay forward the wonderful opportunities that were given to me as a young man. We can build a championship program at Charlotte, and I can't wait to get started."

A graduate of Duke, Poggi began his career as a teacher before managing a successful hedge fund. He led Gilman School to 13 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association conference championships.