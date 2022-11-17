The University of California regents will decide Dec. 14 whether UCLA can depart the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

The regents met Thursday in San Francisco and discussed whether to "affirm, overturn, or abstain" UCLA's decision to become a Big Ten member in 2024, scheduling a new meeting to make its final decision.

UCLA announced on June 30 it would be joining the Big Ten, along with USC, a private institution, beginning in 2024. The Big Ten in August finalized a new media rights agreement -- set to bring in more than $1 billion per year -- with both UCLA and USC included.

The UC regents discussed UCLA's potential move at recent meetings but included it as an action item on Thursday's agenda. In September, UC regents general counsel Charles Robinson said the regents had the authority to block a move.

UCLA on Tuesday sent the regents a document outlining the school's financial plans for travel, academic support, mental heath services, nutrition and other areas surrounding the conference move, as well as a survey of Bruins athletes about their thoughts on changing conferences.

UCLA chancellor Gene Block said Thursday that increased revenue from the Big Ten would prevent the school from tightening its athletic budget and possibly cutting sports, The Athletic reported.

The Pac-12 is expected to finalize its new media rights agreement after a decision about UCLA's future is reached.