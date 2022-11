BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana punt returner Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, the school announced Thursday.

No reason for the punishment was cited. Delp also was suspended from all team activities in November 2021.

The announcement comes two days before Indiana travels to Michigan State as the rivals battle for the Old Brass Spittoon.

Delp made the team as a walk-on in 2021 but did not play as a freshman. He made his college debut in September against Western Kentucky and has returned six punts for 27 yards, replacing the injured D.J. Matthews Jr.