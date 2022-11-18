Akron's game at Buffalo on Saturday has been postponed because of hazardous weather conditions in the Buffalo, N.Y., area, the Mid-American Conference announced Friday.

The MAC will consider playing the game on Sunday if weather and travel conditions permit.

The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning until 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, with possible snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet. The heaviest snow is expected through Friday night, when snowfall rates could exceed 3 inches per hour with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

It's the second game this weekend to be altered because of the weather, as the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns was relocated to Detroit.

Akron (1-9) is winless in the MAC's East Division, and Buffalo (5-5) is one win from bowl eligibility.