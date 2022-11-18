A former NC State football player was arrested this week and charged with misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, according to Wake County records.

The arrest stems from a tweet reportedly sent by Joseph Boletepeli, 22, a member of the 2018 and 2019 NC State football teams, saying, "Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest."

The school has not released a statement but confirmed Boletepeli was a member of the football program before transferring to Maryland.

Boletepeli was also charged with resisting arrest, with investigators saying he pulled away from officers who attempted to handcuff him.

Boletepeli was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, and according to reports from WRAL, investigators said he was seen on several occasions near Doeren's place of work and had sent numerous text messages threatening Doeren and other staff members. According to court records obtained by the News & Observer, Boletepeli behaved in a way that "would cause a reasonable person to suffer substantial emotional distress by placing that person in fear of death, bodily injury ... or the safety of the person's immediate family."

Boletepeli, a defensive lineman, appeared in nine games over two seasons with the Wolfpack, making 13 tackles. He transferred to Maryland for the 2020 season and played in five games with one start, according to the Terrapins' website.

Boletepeli was a three-star prospect at Heritage High School in Raleigh, where he was coached by several former NC State greats, including Dewayne Washington and Torry Holt.

WRAL reported Boletepeli was released Friday with an ankle monitoring system.