The Brawl of the Wild: A rivalry like no other (1:11)

It's time for the "Brawl of the Wild." While many Power 5 teams play nonconference games this weekend ahead of next week's rivalry games, that's not the case in the state of Montana. College GameDay is in Bozeman, Montana, for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats.

Outside of 1915, 1918, 1924 and 1942-45 when it paused for World War II, this rivalry has been played every year since 1897. In last year's edition, Montana has ended the Bobcats' four-game winning streak.

Montana State is on a seven-game overall winning streak this season and is 9-1 on the season. The Bobcats are the second-highest scoring team in FCS. They have three rushers with more than 450 yards rushing this season.

Back in FBS, three of the top five teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are on the road this weekend. The game with the biggest playoff implications is likely the No. 7 USC Trojans facing their crosstown rivals, the No. 16 UCLA Bruins.

Read more: Everything to know for Week 12

GameDay is live from Big Sky Country. Here are the best signs from Montana State:

Graph checks out pic.twitter.com/zlG4Qc0tCS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 19, 2022