There's some optimism emerging for Ohio State's depleted running back room.

Ohio State star tailback TreVeyon Henderson will return for the No. 2 Buckeyes' game at Maryland on Saturday, sources told ESPN. A nagging foot injury kept Henderson out of last week's game against Indiana, and the previous game against Northwestern.

The Buckeyes will be without tailback Miyan Williams on Saturday, sources told ESPN. Williams was carted off the field in the Indiana game with a lower leg injury. But sources told ESPN that Williams had a strong week of recovery and there's optimism about his availability against No. 3 Michigan next week.

After Williams got injured against Indiana, Ohio State leaned heavily on freshman tailback Dallan Hayden, who rushed for a career-high 102 yards. Hayden is a promising player, but the injury to Williams and Henderson's foot issues cast pessimism over Ohio State's tailback depth with the Michigan game looming.

The return of Henderson, who had a strong week of practice, is an adrenaline shot for the Buckeyes for this week and beyond. He hasn't played since a dominant fourth quarter in Ohio State's win at Penn State on Oct. 29. He scored two touchdowns to fuel Ohio State's comeback, but has been dealing with a lingering foot issue that also forced him to miss the Rutgers game on Oct. 1.

Henderson is Ohio State's most explosive back, as he averages 5.8 yards per carry and has scored six touchdowns.

Williams has emerged as a bruising complement to Henderson this year, as he is averaging 6.7 yards per carry with 13 touchdowns scored. He profiles as a quintessential Big Ten back who is harder to tackle the colder the weather.

Ohio State starting right tackle Dawand Jones is also expected to return at Maryland, according to sources. Jones is a 6-foot-8, 359 pound lineman who is a key cog in the Ohio State run game and potential first or second day NFL draft pick. Jones missed the Indiana game after being labeled as a game-time decision.