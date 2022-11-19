Oregon quarterback Bo Nix remains a game-time decision for the No. 12 Ducks' matchup with No. 10 Utah on Saturday, sources told ESPN.

Nix injured his ankle in Oregon's loss to Washington last week, and he's expected to go through pregame warm-ups at Autzen Stadium. The team will make a decision on Nix after warm-ups, sources said, with the medical staff obviously being part of the consultation.

If Nix can't go, it'll be a significant loss for the Ducks. Nix has been a revelation for Oregon after transferring from Auburn and emerging as one of the best players in college football.

Nix has completed 73% of his passes, thrown 24 touchdowns and has accumulated 2,775 passing yards this season. Most impressive, Nix has cut down on turnovers and been a model of efficiency, as he has thrown just five interceptions in 300 attempts.

If Nix is out, Oregon will turn to redshirt freshman Ty Thompson. With Nix's situation in flux, Thompson has received significant reps in practice and is considered ready by the staff if called on. Thompson is a former ESPN 300 recruit who has 159 career passing yards and has appeared in six games for the Ducks. He's yet to start a game.

Oregon enters Saturday's game 8-2, having gotten blown out in the opener against Georgia in Atlanta and upset by Washington 37-34 at Autzen Stadium last week.

Oregon got physically manhandled by Utah in a pair of matchups last season, losing by a combined score of 76-17. The Utes dominated at the line of scrimmage, including holding the Ducks to 221 total yards in the Pac-12 title game.