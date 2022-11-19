Kansas star quarterback Jalon Daniels, one of the breakout stars of the 2022 college football season, has increased his reps in practice for the Jayhawks and looms as a game-time decision on Saturday against Texas, sources told ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that Daniels will be evaluated in warm-ups on Saturday and a decision will be made then on whether he can return for the Jayhawks (6-4). The uptick in practice reps have boosted the optimism for Daniels' return, sources told ESPN. Daniels injured his shoulder in an Oct. 8 loss to TCU, Kansas' first loss of the season.

By then, Daniels had emerged as one of the faces of the 2022 college football season. He started out the season scorching, throwing for 11 touchdowns, 1,072 yards and just one interception. He also rushed for 335 yards and five touchdowns. Including the game Daniels left with injury against TCU, Kansas has lost four of five.

Daniels' primary back-up, Jason Bean, has been solid for Kansas. But he also has been dealing with an injury, missing a handful for plays at the end of Kansas' loss against Texas Tech last week after a hard hit. Kansas coach Lance Leipold told reporters earlier this week that Bean didn't do much in practice early this week after suffering an upper body injury. Freshman Ethan Vasko played the final snaps against Texas Tech and looms as a potential contingency option for the Jayhawks.

The game against Texas in Lawrence serves as a coda for Kansas' sudden burst from the depths of Power Five football. Last year, Kansas stunned the Longhorns in Austin 57-56 in overtime. Kansas was a 31-point underdog, and the victory marked the program's first road win in Big 12 play since 2008.

Since then, Kansas proved that wasn't a fluke moment. The Jayhawks started this season 5-0 and have since clinched the program's first bowl game since 2008 with a blowout win over Oklahoma State. Texas (6-4) has lost two of their last three games and failed to score an offensive touchdown in a 17-10 loss at home against TCU last week.

Daniels' potential return would be a jolt of confidence for Kansas, as he's one of the country's top dual-threat quarterbacks. Daniels had been considered in the thicket of the Heisman Trophy race before his injury, as he'd elevated Kansas to a No. 19 ranking. The Jayhawks hadn't been ranked since 2009.