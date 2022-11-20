Fans in East Lansing embrace the cold with a snowball fight during Michigan State's game against Indiana. (0:17)

Plenty of trolls were active during Week 12 of the college football season.

There was an intense bear video. There was a discourse on the color blue, weather talk and plenty of puns.

Here are some of the best trolls from Saturday:

Baylor had TCU beaten until the Horned Frogs rallied late and capped their win with an epic fire drill of a field goal from Griffin Kell. The victory keeps undefeated TCU's College Football Playoff chances intact for another week.

While the Frogs are No. 4 in the playoff poll, when it comes to elite-level trolling videos, the rest of college football is playing for second place.

Hail Frogzilla.

Duke's color, Duke Blue, isn't all that different from other deep, dark hues of blue. In certain college sports circles, however, it's on the color wheel of tints like garnet, maize or crimson and cream specifically associated with college teams.

Well, Pitt, which has its own shade of blue and one of the best uniforms in the sport, would like a word.

Clemson handed Miami its sixth loss of the season and fourth in which the Hurricanes gave up 40 or more points. It was Clemson's 40th straight home win and its 12th consecutive season of 10 victories or more.

After the Tigers held Miami to just 98 total yards, the weather people in South Carolina felt comfortable downgrading these Hurricanes past tropical storm -- or even tropical depression -- all the way to a little rainstorm.

a little rain never hurt anybody. pic.twitter.com/1RvHJcC586 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 20, 2022

Don't trust the Trojans with pet birds. Not with what they've chosen to feed these wayward baby birds.

𝙁𝙡𝙚𝙬 𝙩𝙤𝙤 𝙛𝙖𝙧 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙩, 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙛𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣 𝙇#RiseToBuild | #OneTROY ⚔️🏈 pic.twitter.com/Tg6mAItxGW — Troy Trojans Football 7x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) November 19, 2022

Cat puns and fireworks!