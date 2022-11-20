Plenty of trolls were active during Week 12 of the college football season.
There was an intense bear video. There was a discourse on the color blue, weather talk and plenty of puns.
Here are some of the best trolls from Saturday:
TCU Horned Frogs 29, Baylor Bears 28
Baylor had TCU beaten until the Horned Frogs rallied late and capped their win with an epic fire drill of a field goal from Griffin Kell. The victory keeps undefeated TCU's College Football Playoff chances intact for another week.
While the Frogs are No. 4 in the playoff poll, when it comes to elite-level trolling videos, the rest of college football is playing for second place.
Hail Frogzilla.
justbearly.mp4 #GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/zvvpw2RIUK— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) November 19, 2022
TCU, Michigan save their playoff chances in oddly similar ways
Pittsburgh Panthers 28, Duke Blue Devils 26
Duke's color, Duke Blue, isn't all that different from other deep, dark hues of blue. In certain college sports circles, however, it's on the color wheel of tints like garnet, maize or crimson and cream specifically associated with college teams.
Well, Pitt, which has its own shade of blue and one of the best uniforms in the sport, would like a word.
Our blue is better 🔵— Pitt Panthers (@Pitt_ATHLETICS) November 19, 2022
That's a @Pitt_FB WIN#H2P pic.twitter.com/s6o9BfoIIe
Clemson Tigers 40, Miami Hurricanes 10
Clemson handed Miami its sixth loss of the season and fourth in which the Hurricanes gave up 40 or more points. It was Clemson's 40th straight home win and its 12th consecutive season of 10 victories or more.
After the Tigers held Miami to just 98 total yards, the weather people in South Carolina felt comfortable downgrading these Hurricanes past tropical storm -- or even tropical depression -- all the way to a little rainstorm.
a little rain never hurt anybody. pic.twitter.com/1RvHJcC586— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 20, 2022
Troy Trojans 34, Louisiana Monroe Warhawks 16
Don't trust the Trojans with pet birds. Not with what they've chosen to feed these wayward baby birds.
𝙁𝙡𝙚𝙬 𝙩𝙤𝙤 𝙛𝙖𝙧 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙩, 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙛𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣 𝙇#RiseToBuild | #OneTROY ⚔️🏈 pic.twitter.com/Tg6mAItxGW— Troy Trojans Football 7x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) November 19, 2022
Washington State Cougars 31, Arizona Wildcats 20
Cat puns and fireworks!
Purr-sonally, Go Cougs!#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/16fBmCBjx7— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 20, 2022