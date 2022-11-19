West Virginia will make a change at starting quarterback Saturday, with redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene making his first career start, sources told ESPN.

West Virginia (4-6) hosts No. 15 Kansas State (7-3).

Greene earned the opportunity after sparking West Virginia off the bench to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma last week. It was West Virginia's first victory over Oklahoma in Big 12 play, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Sooners. That win kept West Virginia's bowl hopes alive, as they finish needing victories over Kansas State and at Oklahoma State.

Greene came in relief of JT Daniels against Oklahoma and rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels had started every game for West Virginia so far this year after transferring from Georgia.

Greene's ability to provide an adrenaline jolt in the run game loomed as a factor in the decision. The temperature is in the 20s in Morgantown on Saturday morning, which would make a full-tilt passing game difficult.

Greene helped bring West Virginia from a 10-0 deficit after taking over for Daniels in the second quarter last week. He led the Mountaineers to a touchdown on his first drive, including a 33-yard run and a 5-yard touchdown late in the first half.

Greene completed 12-of-22 passes against Oklahoma for 138 yards and one touchdown. He'll be tested against a Kansas State defense that's No. 12 nationally in scoring defense with 17.5 points per game.