Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham will not play against No. 24 N.C. State on Saturday because of a right shoulder injury, sources told ESPN.

Cunningham injured the shoulder against Clemson last week. Cunningham is Louisville's best player, as he's the school's leading passer (1,552) and rusher (561 yards) this season.

Junior Brock Domann will get his second career start for Louisville. He started earlier in the year when Cunningham missed the Virginia game with concussion-like symptoms.

Domann completed 17 of 30 passes against UVA, finishing with 275 yards in a 34-17 Louisville win. Domann had two interceptions and a touchdown in that game. He went 13-for-23 against Clemson last week playing in relief of Cunningham, throwing for one touchdown and one interceptions.

Louisville (6-4) hosts the Wolfpack on Saturday and travels to Kentucky to close the season next week.