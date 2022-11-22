What to know about the new EA Sports college football video game

College football will be returning to video game consoles with the first version of "EA Sports College Football" launching in the summer of 2024.

When it is released, it will have been more than a decade since the release of "NCAA Football '14," which came out ahead of the 2013 season. There are still unknowns, but there is more clarity of what's going to be in the first edition of the game.

EA vice president and general manager Daryl Holt spoke exclusively with ESPN about where things are with the game. Here's what we know -- and what we don't:

So Summer 2024 is a little vague. Any more details?

Not really. EA Sports likely wants to give its other titles some breathing room, too. Madden usually comes out in August. FIFA -- which is being rebranded to "EA Sports FC" starting next year -- in late September and NHL in mid-October.

Back when it was called "NCAA Football" -- no longer the name -- the game typically came out in mid-July.

Holt said they still have options and aren't tied into an exact date right now.

What's going to be in the game?

That's still a work in progress, although it is starting to crystallize. The game will have Dynasty Mode and Road to Glory -- the team and single-player multi-season experiences familiar to players of previous editions of the game.

Over 120 schools will be in the game, but not every FBS school has signed up yet. Holt declined to say which schools have -- and have not -- committed to the game, although Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said soon after the announcement of the title's return that his school would not participate unless his athletes benefited from it. Holt, when asked directly about Notre Dame, declined to answer. He also declined to explain what the process would be for getting those not in the game yet to be included.

The intent of EA Sports, Holt said, is for real college football players to be in the game, too, although the exact machinations are still being figured out.

An EA source told ESPN that if a player is included in the game, he will be compensated.

"Things are still evolving and they evolve at a rapid pace in different ways," Holt said. "So, there are different elements that we've got, you know, within the schools or within the college athletics that are very, very clear. And there are other things that have a little bit more question marks around them.

"So it's probably one of the more, I guess, hazy from that perspective of exactly what the clearest best path is."

Holt did not rule out the possibility of FCS schools and HBCUs returning, either, although he wouldn't comment on it. FCS and HBCUs were in the game up until the mid-2000s, back when it was Division I-A and I-AA.