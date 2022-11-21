Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson announced on Sunday that he will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL draft.

Wilson, a 6-6, 275-pound edge rusher, is No. 10 overall in Todd McShay's draft rankings and No. 15 in Mel Kiper's, suffered a season-ending foot injury against Kansas on Nov. 12. He is the No. 2 defensive prospect in this year's draft according to both analysts.

"I fully intended to finish this season with my brothers on the field, but unfortunately, I broke a bone in my foot and despite my best efforts to work through it, multiple doctors have advised me to get it fixed immediately," Wilson said in a statement on Twitter. "Although I have to stay off my foot for the next couple of months, I will be 100% healthy and prepared for the NFL Draft workouts where I plan to continue to prove that I'm the best defensive player in this upcoming draft."

Wilson signed with Texas A&M out of high school but transferred to Texas Tech in 2020. He had 7 sacks last season for the Red Raiders, then amassed career highs with 61 tackles and 14 tackles for loss this year, while adding 7 sacks.

"Tyree Wilson is a deserving All-America candidate and one of the best players in the country who will only excel at the next level," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. "Our entire program is in full support of Tyree as he begins his recovery. Tyree fully embodies 'The Brand,' and will flourish in the NFL where we fully expect he will be a first-round selection. Tyree is a great teammate and captain who will represent Texas Tech proudly as he takes this next step in his career."