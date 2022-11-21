Brenda Hollins, mother of Virginia running back Mike Hollins, who was shot in the back, talks about her son's reaction to finding out about the death of his teammates. (5:11)

Virginia running back Mike Hollins has been discharged from the hospital a week after he was shot and three of his teammates were killed following a class field trip.

His mother, Brenda Hollins, tweeted Monday morning:

"Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful! Please continue praying for Mike as he recovers and settles into his new life. Please continue to pray for the Chandler, Davis, Perry families. They need us!!! GOD is amazing!"

Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were shot and killed on a charter bus in Charlottesville, Virginia, on the night of Nov. 13. Hollins was shot after he returned to the bus to help his teammates, and has undergone multiple surgeries.

A fifth student, Marlee Morgan, was shot and is recovering at home with her family.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Prosecutors have also charged him with two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges related to shooting Hollins and Morgan. He is being held without bail in a Charlottesville jail.