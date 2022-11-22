TCU scrambles to kick a game-winning field goal in the final seconds against Baylor. (0:32)

Sonny Dykes had it all planned out and more from our college football quotes of the week.

"We kicked our field goal that looked like chaos, but we practice it every Thursday. Exactly like that. [Kell] hit it right down the middle. That was a great kick and it looked like Thursday practice."

TCU Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes, on Griffin Kell's hurry-up walk-off field goal in his team's 29-28 win over the Baylor Bears

"That was probably the best I've ever felt in a game. I felt unstoppable ... This game and the next one could change the narrative of this program forever."

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler, on his team's 63-38 upset win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Rattler threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns in the win

"This one needs to hurt."

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, on the loss

"If you told me last year where we'd be now, I'd call you a dead liar."

USC Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford, on his team's 48-45 win over the UCLA Bruins. USC is 10-1 after going 4-8 in 2021