Iowa senior tight end Sam LaPorta will miss Friday's game against Nebraska, coach Kirk Ferentz said on Tuesday.

"We don't expect Sam to play," Ferentz said.

LaPorta left with a leg injury in the first quarter of last Saturday's 13-10 win at Minnesota, a victory that allowed the Hawkeyes to stay in Big Ten West title contention.

LaPorta, a Mackey Award semifinalist as the nation's top tight end, had caught four passes for 95 yards against the Golden Gophers prior to sustaining the leg injury.

In 11 games this season, he has 53 receptions for 601 yards and one touchdown and he led all Big Ten tight ends with 53 receptions in 2021. Sophomore Luke Lachey is expected to start in LaPorta's place. Iowa (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) is tied with Purdue atop the Big Ten West.

It can clinch its second straight Big Ten West title with a win Friday against Nebraska, owning the head-to-head over Purdue courtesy of a 24-3 win on Nov. 5.