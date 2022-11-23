Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, who has led the Huskies to a 9-2 record in his first year, has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season, the university announced Tuesday.

The two-year extension will raise DeBoer's salary by $1 million in 2023, and by $100,000 in each subsequent year. He will receive $500,000 retention bonuses if still coaching Washington in March 2024 and March 2026, and a $1 million retention bonus in March 2028. The contract also includes incentives for on-field accomplishments and the team's academic progress.

DeBoer, whom Washington hired from Fresno State in December 2021, initially agreed to a five-year contract worth up to $16.5 million with the school. Washington, which finished 4-8 last season, won its first four games under DeBoer and enters the Apple Cup against rival Washington State on a five-game win streak that includes a road victory Nov. 12 against Oregon.

The Huskies lead the FBS in passing offense (366.8 yards per game) and rank seventh nationally in scoring (39.8 ypg) under DeBoer, who is 21-8 in three seasons as an FBS coach. Washington moved up to No. 13 in Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings.

"My family and I have loved every minute of being here at this amazing institution in this world-class city," DeBoer said in a statement. "We talk all the time about how it's the people who set a place apart and Husky Nation is filled with some of the best we have ever encountered. We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received and are excited to continue to build on the amazing tradition of success we have here at the University of Washington."

DeBoer would owe Washington $12 million if he leaves before Jan. 31, 2025. His buyout drops to $10 million if he departs before Jan. 31, 2026, and to $7 million if he leaves before Jan. 31, 2027.