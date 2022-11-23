Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, the MAC's most prolific passer, will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, it was announced Tuesday.

Rourke suffered the injury against Ball State last week and is out for Tuesday's game against Bowling Green. He's being replaced by redshirt sophomore CJ Harris, who will make his first career start.

"It's a tough break for Kurtis," coach Tim Albin said. "He's a great quarterback, captain and person, so this impacts us on multiple levels. Kurtis will paly a key part in the coming weeks, helping CJ and the entire team prepare for the rest of the season. We will be right beside him trhough the rehabilitation."

Rourke, a redshirt junior, leads the MAC with 25 touchdown passes and 3,256 yards. He's the favorite to win the conference's Offensive Player of the Year award.

The Bobcats, who went 3-9 last season, are 8-3 this season after six consecutive wins. The Bobcats are 6-1 in MAC play and can clinch the MAC East title with a victory on Tuesday night.

Ohio hasn't won a MAC title since 1968. Former coach Frank Solich won the MAC East four times but never won the championship game. If Ohio advances to the MAC title game, it would face Toledo on Dec. 3.

Rourke has been one of the country's most improved players, as he threw for 11 touchdowns and 1,801 yards in 2021.