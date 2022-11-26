Best College GameDay signs from Michigan-Ohio State

Relive some of the greatest moments from the bitter rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State. (1:53)

After starting the season in Columbus, Ohio, "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is back there for the last Saturday of the regular season as the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. It's the renewal of one of the sport's best rivalries.

As has been the case in previous seasons, a chance at a national title for one of these two teams is at stake in this game. The winner goes to the Big Ten title game and is a step closer to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

It's very similar to 2006, the last time they met as undefeated teams. This time it's Heisman front-runner C.J. Stroud leading the Buckeyes at QB while running back Blake Corum powers Michigan's offense. Corum was banged up in Michigan's win last week against Illinois, but his status has not been updated for this game.

Don't expect to see a lot of the letter "M" around The Horseshoe in Columbus. Here are the best signs from Saturday: