Multiple Michigan State players and Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows are seen in a postgame scuffle in the tunnel after the game. (0:18)

Seven Michigan State football players are being charged with crimes stemming from the assault on two Wolverines players in Michigan Stadium's tunnel after the two teams played on Oct. 29, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Defensive back Khary Crump is being charged with felonious assault after video was released showing Crump striking Michigan defensive back Gemon Green with his helmet. Defensive end Jacoby Windmon was also shown in the video and is charged with one count of assault and battery.

Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young are all being charged with aggravated assault. Video showed a mass of players surrounding Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows, hitting and kicking him while he was on the ground.

Michigan State initially suspended Crump, Grose, Brown and Young, and, once more video evidence was revealed, Windmon, Wright, White and Malcolm Jones also were suspended.

Jones was not charged with a crime Wednesday.

"At the University of Michigan we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office to this unfortunate incident," Michigan president Santa J. Ono said in a statement. "We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter."

Green was put in concussion protocol, according to his father, George Green, who told ESPN that the family plans to pursue charges against those involved in the altercation.

These charges were filed after an investigation conducted by the University of Michigan department of public safety, and the prosecutor said in the statement that no further comments will be made at this time.

Green suffered a concussion, which kept him out of one game before he returned to play in Michigan's 34-3 win over Nebraska.

Michigan increased the security presence in and around the tunnel and prevented Wolverines from entering it until each Nebraska player left the field at halftime and after the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.