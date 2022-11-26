Nothing less than a berth in the Big Ten championship game and a shot at the College Football Playoff is on the line when the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

A quintessential part of Rivalry Week, The Game is as historic as it is high-stakes. Michigan holds the all-time lead in wins over its rival. However, before winning last year's game, the Wolverines had lost eight straight to the Buckeyes. In 2021, Michigan ran for nearly 300 yards in the game, and running back Hassan Haskins had five touchdowns.

"We have scars and it motivated us all offseason," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said this week. "So we've worked very hard to get to this moment right here."

They are meeting as undefeated teams for the first time since 2006, and this marks just the fourth time since 1900 that undefeated teams have met at 11-0 or better. They have gotten here in different ways. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Heisman Trophy front-runner, having thrown for 35 scores this season. After playing in just three games last year, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has become the Buckeyes' latest superstar receiver. Michigan, on the other hand, relies on running back Blake Corum. He is No. 4 in rushing yards for the season and second in the country in rushing scores with 18.

Here are the scenes, moments and top plays from Saturday at The Horseshoe:

Big catches, big score

First Stroud connected with Harrison, who made a one-handed grab. Later in the drive, Stroud hit Emeka Egbuka for the score.

WOW ‼️👏@OhioStateFB is DRIVING the field 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/QL35cSotzV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2022

LeBron is ready

Let's Goooooooooooooo BUCKS 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 26, 2022

Can't believe I'm not available to be at this game today!! This is insane 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️😩😩😩 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 26, 2022

Corum, Edwards seem ready

Edwards just dropped two passes in warm-ups. Will be interesting if that limits him in passing game today. https://t.co/uasPAvBiL5 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 26, 2022

Blake Corum and Michigan RBs coach Mike Hart. Corum and Donovan Edwards going through warmups. Don't seem limited. pic.twitter.com/2X3EmPOBun — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 26, 2022

Arrivals

The LeBron gear

The Buckeyes are again wearing cleats from LeBron James' shoe line with Nike. It's one of the best pieces of gear this week.