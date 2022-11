Nebraska has zeroed in on Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers' next head coach and the two sides are working on finalizing a deal in the coming days, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Rhule, who was fired by the NFL's Carolina Panthers in October, previously had successful stints in college at both Baylor and Temple.

If hired by Nebraska, Rhule would replace Scott Frost, who was fired from his alma mater earlier this season.