Michigan star tailback Blake Corum is expected to attempt to play against Ohio State on Saturday, sources told ESPN, as an air of ambiguity hangs over his potential effectiveness because of a knee injury.

Corum, one of the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy, injured his knee late in the first half against Illinois last week. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh called Corum's left knee "structurally good" following the Wolverines' 19-17 win, but Corum returned for only two plays in the second half before being pulled for the remainder of the game. He carried the ball just one time after the injury and did not play during the Wolverines' fourth-quarter comeback.

Sources said Corum isn't expected to be 100 percent in the wake of the injury, and the number of carries he will receive and his general effectiveness when he does get the ball are questions lingering over his return. While Corum has traveled and will dress, it's not expected that he will be able to flash the top form that has him tied for No. 1 nationally in touchdowns scored (19) and No. 4 in rushing yards (1,457).

The Michigan staff is expected to monitor Corum closely in warm-ups, but the anticipation is that he will play and see how he can handle the pain. Corum told local media in Michigan this week that he was "good" while handing out turkeys to local families in need.

Last year, Michigan dominated the line of scrimmage against Ohio State in a 42-27 mashing. That included the Wolverines rushing for 297 yards and 7.2 yards per carry. Corum carried the ball six times for 87 yards in that game.

This year, Michigan boasts the country's No. 4 rushing offense, running for 243.8 yards per game.

Michigan's backup tailback, the dynamic sophomore Donovan Edwards, is also expected to attempt a return after suffering a hand injury. Edwards missed the Illinois game last week and a majority of the Nebraska game the weekend before, when he was limited to two carries because of the injury.

Edwards' effectiveness because of the hand issue will be monitored closely, as he is an explosive part of Michigan's passing offense. Edwards is averaging 12.8 yards per catch on 14 receptions this year. Two of his six touchdowns this season have come through the air.