The entire Virginia football team will attend the funeral service for D'Sean Perry on Saturday in Miami, the first of three funerals for their deceased teammates.

The team will also be at the memorial service for Devin Chandler on Sunday in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and the celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. on Wednesday in North Charleston, South Carolina. Perry, Chandler and Davis were shot and killed on a charter bus Nov. 13 after returning home from a class trip. Running back Mike Hollins and a fifth student, Marlee Morgan, were also shot, but survived.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors have also charged him with two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges related to shooting Hollins and Morgan. He is being held without bail in a Charlottesville jail. There is a case status hearing scheduled for Dec. 8.

Virginia was scheduled to end its season at rival Virginia Tech on Saturday, but the game was canceled earlier in the week because players wanted to attend the funerals of their teammates. Because of the tragedy, Virginia opted not to play its final two games of the season.

The university held a memorial for all three players last Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena, where over 9,000 were in attendance to pay their respects -- including the entire team, family members, friends and loved ones.