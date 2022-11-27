Michigan players mark their territory with a flag on the 50-yard line at Ohio Stadium. (0:38)

The Michigan Wolverines showed up in a big way Saturday afternoon, defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23.

The Wolverines' postgame celebration at The Horseshoe included planting Michigan's "M" flag on the Buckeyes' midfield logo, but the party didn't end there. The team made it back to Ann Arbor in time to stop by the ice hockey team's game against the Harvard Crimson.

On the gridiron, Michigan was led by unlikely heroes in quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards. The Wolverines' dominant second half earned the team its first win in Columbus, Ohio, since 2000.

Coach Jim Harbaugh, whose tenure began with a five-game losing streak against Ohio State, now boasts back-to-back victories in The Game with this follow-up to last year's 42-27 win.

"Our team really paid the price and they really put in all the work. And that's what they did, just the hard work, the sweat every other game," Harbaugh said. "To get to this game and get this opportunity, and we were thankful to be where we were, right where we wanted to be ... players were all focused and determined to win."

Michigan's ice hockey squad also came out on top and handed Harvard its first loss of the season.