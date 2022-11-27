No. 9 Oregon senior linebacker DJ Johnson had a confrontation with an Oregon State fan on the field after Saturday's loss, an incident that was captured on video.

With fans on the field at Corvallis, Oregon, following No. 21 Oregon State's 38-34 win, a video posted on social media shows Johnson walking on the turf when a Beavers fan wearing a hat appears to hold up his hand to Johnson while crossing his path.

The fan lowered his hand and continued walking away, and the video then shows Johnson extending his right hand forcefully. The fan appeared to be struck by Johnson, with footage showing his hat falling to the ground and Johnson quickly pulled back by two individuals wearing Ducks gear.

Johnson had three tackles in Saturday's game. In 11 games this season, he has a team-best 6.0 sacks.