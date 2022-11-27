Texas State is firing coach Jake Spavital, sources told ESPN.

Spavital went 13-35 over four years and 4-8 in back-to-back seasons to end his tenure. Spavital failed to make a bowl game in his four years as Bobcats head coach. He had one year remaining on his initial five-year deal and is expected to be owed nearly $400,000.

Texas State has never gone to a bowl game in school history. Considering its location and proximity to talent, there's higher administrative expectations for the program.

Texas State is the only school in Texas that plays in the Sun Belt Conference. With Spavital prioritizing the transfer portal over high school recruiting, it's likely that the school will target a new coach who would shift those recruiting priorities and reengage with high school coaches.

The school is expected to hire a search firm and immediately start a national process.