Purdue starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell announced Sunday that his oldest brother, Sean, recently died.

O'Connell became very emotional on the sideline toward the end of Saturday's 30-16 win over Indiana, where Purdue clinched its first Big Ten West title and a spot in the league championship game against Michigan. After the game, coach Jeff Brohm said O'Connell has "got a lot going on right now," but didn't elaborate.

In a statement, O'Connell expressed his gratitude for the support he has received. No information has been provided on how Sean O'Connell died.

"Sean was not only one of Purdue football's biggest fans, but he was a better son, brother and friend," Aidan O'Connell's statement read. "He lit up any room he walked in and all that knew him testify to his contagious joy. We trust the lord to provide strength and hope, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time."

O'Connell, a sixth-year senior from Long Grove, Illinois, is in his second season as Purdue's starter after earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. He had 290 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win over Indiana.