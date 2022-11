Tulsa is firing football coach Philip Montgomery after going 5-7 this season, sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

Montgomery had served as the Golden Hurricane coach since 2015, going 43-53 while leading Tulsa to four bowl appearances. But Tulsa hadn't won more than seven games in a season following a breakout 10-3 campaign in 2016.

Tulsa closed its 2022 season with a 37-30 upset of Houston on Saturday.

On3 first reported on Montgomery's dismissal.