Missouri sophomore wide receiver Dominic Lovett plans to enter the transfer portal, a source confirms to ESPN.

He caught 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns for Missouri in 2022.

He established career highs in receptions (10) and receiving yards (148) in the Tigers' 23-10 victory at South Carolina on Oct. 29.

Lovett's 56 receptions and 846 receiving yards were third in the SEC behind Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt (67 receptions, 1,267 receiving yards) and South Carolina's Antwane Wells Jr. (63 receptions, 898 receiving yards).

The transfer portal is not officially open yet, but Lovett can enter on Dec. 5.

In August, the NCAA Division I Council approved new transfer window dates that open the day after championship teams are selected and close 45 days later on Jan. 18, 2023. There is also a 15-day spring period May 1-15.