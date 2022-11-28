UNLV has fired football coach Marcus Arroyo, the school announced Monday.

The Rebels finished 5-7 this season, Arroyo's third as the school's head coach, after starting 4-1. UNLV defeated rival Nevada 27-22 on Saturday to snap a six-game losing streak.

"We thank Marcus Arroyo for his unwavering efforts leading our student-athletes on and off the field for these three seasons," athletic director Erick Harper said in a statement. "His program represented this institution in the community and classroom in a manner that is to be commended. However, with our increased expectations at UNLV we felt a change was in order at this time. We all wish Marcus and his family the best in their future endeavors."

The five wins are the most UNLV has had in a season since 2017, when it also finished 5-7. UNLV's last season with a winning record came in 2013, when it finished 7-6.

Arroyo was 7-23 overall in his three seasons as the school's coach.

ESPN's Pete Thamel contributed to this report.