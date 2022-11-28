Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

McNamara was the No. 253 prospect in the 2019 class, who originally committed to Notre Dame before flipping to Michigan. He didn't see any game action in his first year with Shea Patterson as the starter, but played in four of 10 games in 2020, after replacing starter Joe Milton III.

McNamara threw for 425 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in a season that was interrupted by restrictions from COVID-19. He held on to the starting job for 2021 despite the addition of ESPN 300 quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Last year, McNamara led the Wolverines to its first Big Ten title under Jim Harbaugh and a berth in the College Football Playoff. In 14 games, he threw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Prior to the 2022 season, Jim Harbaugh announced there would be a quarterback competition between McNamara and McCarthy and it would lead into the season. McNamara started the first game against Colorado State, where he had 136 yards and one touchdown, completing 50 percent of his passes.

McCarthy started the second game and won the competition as the starter. On top of being named the backup, McNamara suffered a leg injury in the second half of the third game of the season against UConn. His injury required surgery and has not returned during the regular season.