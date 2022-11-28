The Big Ten conference released a statement Monday outlining disciplinary measures for both Michigan and Michigan State stemming from the attack in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the two teams played Oct. 29.

After the game, Michigan defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows were assaulted in the tunnel leading up to Michigan's locker room. Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump struck Green with his helmet and has since been charged with felonious assault by the Washtenaw County prosecutor's office.

Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young were all charged with aggravated assault, a misdemeanor, and Jacoby Windmon was charged with assault and battery for their participation in the fight.

The conference has fined Michigan State $100,000 and has suspended Crump for four games from the incident date, plus the first eight games of the 2023 season. The other six players charged, along with Malcolm Jones, had already served four-game suspensions and the conference accepted that as sufficient and completed.

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and head coach Mel Tucker released a joint statement saying they accept the findings from the conference and are immediately reinstating Brown, Grose, White, Windmon, Wright and Young to the team.

The Big Ten's release also mentions a Michigan State football staff member who was involved in a separate sportsmanship matter, but does not detail what that entailed, and said the university has properly disciplined that individual.

The University of Michigan was also found by the conference to be at fault for not meeting the standards of the Big Ten's policy to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.

Michigan was given a public reprimand for the policy failure.

The Big Ten said it deferred its initial findings and disciplinary action until an investigation by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security was completed. That investigation has been completed and passed on to the Washtenaw County prosecutor, who charged the Michigan State players Wednesday.