Nick Saban pops right back up after taking a hit on the Alabama sideline. (0:32)

A little cut on the face wasn't about to stop Nick Saban and more from our college football quotes of the week.

"Before you ask, you oughta see the other guy. And you know I took one of the hardest hits of the entire game, and unlike some of our players who had to go to the medical tent ... like I always say, they don't make 'em like they used to."

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, joking about a cut he suffered when he was hit in the face by a player's shoulder pad during his team's Iron Bowl win over the Auburn Tigers

"To someone else that hasn't been that dude, it's intoxicating. I've been 'Prime' for a long time, dawg. Attention ain't nothing new to me. Like, come on. I'm not being braggadocious -- that's a wonderful word, isn't it? I just came up with that -- but this isn't new to me. Being in the spotlight isn't new to me."

Jackson State Tigers coach Deion Sanders, on whether an offer to coach the Colorado Buffaloes was a distraction

"My teammates kept telling me to do it."

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, on striking the Heisman Trophy pose during Saturday's win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Williams is ESPN's favorite to win the award this season

"People are going to say I never won The Game, and I understand, people are going to say I never won the Big Ten championship, I understand. When it comes to that, I just have to eat it. It's life. Nothing's ever been easy for me."

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, after his team's 45-23 loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Stroud was unable to defeat Michigan during his Ohio State career