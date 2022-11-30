Ryan McGee analyzes a Heisman race that can be characterized only as chaotic. (2:32)

The Heisman standings have once again changed following an upset-filled rivalry weekend.

After another solid performance that helped lift USC to an 11-1 record on the season, Caleb Williams remains atop the Heisman standings. Quarterbacks Max Duggan (TCU) and C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) have swapped places, with Duggan reaching the No. 2 spot for the first time this season. Breaking into the top five this week is running back Bijan Robinson, who has had a stellar junior season for the Texas Longhorns.

With conference championships quickly approaching, there's a lot at stake in the Heisman race this upcoming weekend.

Let's get to this week's Heisman standings, top Heisman moments of the week and what to watch for in this weekend's action.

Voting methodology: Ten voters ranked their top five contenders, with five points for a first-place vote down to one point for a fifth-place vote.

Top five contenders

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Total points: 50 (first-place votes: 10)

Week 13 notables: Williams continued to show why he leads the Heisman talks in USC's 38-27 victory over against Notre Dame. He went 18 of 22, throwing for 232 yards and one touchdown. He contributed on the ground, rushing for 35 yards and tacking on three touchdowns in the Trojans' final game of the regular season. Williams has now accounted for 44 total touchdowns, which is tied for the most in the FBS.

Heisman odds: -2800

2. Max Duggan, QB, TCU

Total points: 29 (first-place votes: 0)

Week 13 notables: Duggan has risen from No. 3 to No. 2 thanks to Saturday's showing. He helped lead the Horned Frogs to a 62-14 rout over Iowa State and a perfect 12-0 record. He went 17 of 24, throwing for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

Heisman odds: +2000

3. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Total points: 25 (first-place votes: 0)

Week 13 notables: In Ohio State's final game of the regular season, Stroud went 31 of 48, throwing for 349 yards. He threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to Michigan. With 37 passing touchdowns, he is tied with Clayton Tune (Houston) for the most in the FBS.

Heisman odds: +2500

4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Total points: 14 (first-place votes: 0)

Week 13 notables: Robinson climbs into the top five after helping lift Texas to a 38-27 win over Baylor. He ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns. His 1,580 rushing yards on the season rank fifth in the FBS, and his 18 touchdowns have him tied for fourth.

5. Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Total points: 14 (first-place votes: 0)

Week 13 notables: It's been almost a year since Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs last lost a game. He helped keep that streak going on Saturday, leading the Bulldogs to a 37-14 victory over Georgia Tech and a 12-0 record on the season. He threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Heisman odds: +7500

Others receiving votes (total points in parentheses): Bryce Young, Alabama (12), Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (6)

Top Heisman moments this past week

1. What can't he do? Caleb Williams proves he is just as good on the ground as he is through the air, running 19 yards for the first down.

CALEB WILLIAMS. ARE YOU SERIOUS 😱 pic.twitter.com/x1anIT2R7v — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2022

2. As if being up by 34 points wasn't enough, Max Duggan tacked on this 13-yard touchdown to keep the Horned Frogs far ahead of Iowa State.

3. Stetson Bennett shows off his arm strength by throwing it deep to connect with Kenny McIntosh for an 83-yard play.

The play that set up the score.



📺: Watch live on ESPN#GoDawgs | @1_blueprint pic.twitter.com/Op7dSihZLj — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 26, 2022

Heisman game of the week

No. 12 Utah vs. No. 4 USC (Friday, 8 ET, Fox)

There is a lot on the line for Caleb Williams and USC against Utah in the Pac-12 championship. Williams stands firm as the Heisman favorite. However, nothing is guaranteed in college football. With Max Duggan and others creeping up the standings, a good performance against the No. 17 total defense in yards per game could put him over the edge for this year's Heisman race and secure his trip to New York. Another element to this game is that the only blemish to USC's résumé was a 43-42 loss to Utah on Oct. 15. Since then, the Trojans have been fighting to prove why they belong in the College Football Playoff. A win on Saturday could help the Trojans in more ways than one.