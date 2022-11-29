CLEMSON, S.C. -- Receiver Beaux Collins needs surgery on his injured right shoulder and will not play the rest of the season, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday.

Collins, a 6-3 sophomore, leads the Tigers with five touchdown catches. He returned in in Saturday's loss to South Carolina after missing the two previous games because of a separated shoulder and had two catches, including a 59-yard grab that was Clemson's longest completion of the season.

Collins reinjured the shoulder against the Gamecocks and came back to the sideline with his arm in a sling.

Swinney said Collins would miss the ACC championship game against No. 24 North Carolina and the Tigers' bowl game.

He finished the season with 22 catches for 373 yards.