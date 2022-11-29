Texas quarterback Hudson Card, a former ESPN top-40 recruit, intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. He's a redshirt sophomore who will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Card is expected to emerge as one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer market, with five starts at Texas and a strong reputation from high school at Lake Travis in Austin.

A source told ESPN that Card is targeting a Power 5 school as his next destination, and he's prioritizing a winning program and the opportunity to develop.

Over the past two seasons, Card threw for 1,523 yards and 11 touchdowns. He threw just two interceptions in 194 attempts. He redshirted his first year with the Longhorns in 2020 after playing in just two games.

Card started three games for Texas this year, winning games against UTSA and West Virginia. He started two games in 2021.

Card is 6-foot-2, 201 pounds and has enough experience to draw significant attention in the transfer portal. He battled Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers for the starting job this year, with Ewers beating him out late in training camp.

Card was a highly regarded recruit out of high school, as he held offers from schools such as Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon.

Card can't officially enter the NCAA transfer portal until Monday, and he'd be immediately eligible to play after he transferred.