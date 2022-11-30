SEC Now analyst Roman Harper shines a spotlight on the top position groups and SEC players who didn't get enough praise during the season. (3:09)

The Tennessee Volunteers have enjoyed a resurgent season. They beat their SEC rivals -- the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Vols were a legitimate College Football Playoff contender and are currently projected to play the Clemson Tigers in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

With coach Josh Heupel in his second-year at the helm, Tennessee seems to have finally found solidity at head coach. Prior to Heupel, the Vols had four head coaches in the past 12 years.

So, obviously, Tennessee fans should be getting permanent body art of the 44-year-old Heupel. Or, at least, that's what Vols fan Luke Jackson did, tasking Harriman, Tennessee, tattoo artist Sam Hinson with the job.