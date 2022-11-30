Traeshon Holden grabs the dime from Bryce Young to give the Crimson Tide a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. (0:37)

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who is tied for the second most touchdown receptions on the team this season, will enter the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday.

Holden, a 6-foor-3 junior, saw his production increase the last two seasons. This season, he ranked fourth on the team with 331 receiving yards to go along with his six touchdown receptions.

The former four-star prospect from Florida had four drops this season, as Alabama was second in the SEC in that category with 25.

Fellow receiver Christian Leary, a former top-100 prospect who played primarily on special teams the last two seasons, also announced that he would be transferring.

The transfer portal has not officially opened to non-graduate students yet. Leary and Holden will be able to enter on Monday. The portal will close on Jan. 18.

There will be another 15-day open period from May 1-15.