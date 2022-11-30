        <
          Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. to skip bowl game, enter draft

          6:13 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
          Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is skipping his team's bowl game and has declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

          Porter is the No. 18-ranked prospect in Todd McShay's latest draft rankings and the No. 3 corner behind Georgia's Kelee Ringo and Oregon's Christian Gonzalez.

          He was named as a third-team All-Big Ten pick in his redshirt freshman season in 2020 as well as his redshirt sophomore season in 2021. On Tuesday, Porter was named as a first-team All-Big Ten selection for his performance in 2022.

          Porter -- the son of former NFL linebacker Joey Porter -- was second on the team this season with 11 pass breakups. Porter had 27 total tackles and was an integral player on the Nittany Lions' defense.

          At 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, Porter is described by McShay as an instinctive player who excels in press-man coverage but also shows the skills necessary to play zone.