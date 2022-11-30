Mickey Joseph, who served as interim head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third degree domestic assault, the Lincoln Police Department said.

The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence on a domestic disturbance call. After an investigation, officers arrested Joseph, 54, at a separate location and booked him into the Lancaster County Jail.

Joseph was placed on administrative leave by Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts on Wednesday.

Joseph was named interim coach after the Cornhuskers fired Scott Frost on Sept. 11. Nebraska went 3-6 under Joseph before hiring former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule to a seven-year deal as the program's new head coach on Saturday.