Virginia fifth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong is in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Armstrong threw for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 10 games for the Cavaliers (3-7, 1-6 ACC) in 2022.

He has 9,034 passing yards, 58 touchdown passes and 20 rushing TDs in his career.

Armstrong owns 12 300-yard passing games, with his career high of 554 passing yards coming in a 2021 loss to North Carolina, and he ranked 4th in FBS with 4,449 passing yards in 2021.

Virginia canceled its final two games of the season after the shooting deaths of Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler on Nov. 13.