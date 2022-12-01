Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is hopeful any "remaining open issues" surrounding UCLA's transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten can be resolved when the University of California regents meet Dec. 14.

Warren told ESPN on Thursday that the Big Ten is respectful of the UC regents' evaluation of UCLA's intent to join the Big Ten, which was announced June 30. The Big Ten has formed "integration committees" to assist in the transition for both UCLA and USC, a private school.

The UC regents have discussed UCLA's proposed move in several meetings but will make a final decision Dec. 14. In September, UC regents general counsel Charles Robinson said the board had the authority to block a move. One concern is the financial impact UCLA's move would have on Cal, another school in the system, which will remain in the Pac-12.