Oregon State junior quarterback Chance Nolan is in the NCAA's transfer portal.

Nolan threw for 939 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions while starting five games for the Beavers this season. He suffered a neck strain during a lopsided loss at Utah on Oct. 1 and remained sidelined for the rest of the regular season.

Nolan, a redshirt junior, has started 17 games in his career over three seasons in Corvallis, throwing for 4,153 yards with 32 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Oregon State (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12), fresh off its 38-34 upset of Oregon last weekend, has won nine games in a season for the first time since 2012.